Dr. Ringel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ringel, DO
Overview of Dr. David Ringel, DO
Dr. David Ringel, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med.
Dr. Ringel works at
Dr. Ringel's Office Locations
Ringel and Heist101A Kings Way W, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-9507
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cataract surgery
About Dr. David Ringel, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University-School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University , Metropolitan Hospital
- University Of Med and Dentistry
- University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ringel has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Presbyopia and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ringel speaks French.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringel.
