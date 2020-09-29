See All Hand Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. David Ruebeck, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Edina, MN
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ruebeck, MD

Dr. David Ruebeck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Ruebeck works at Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruebeck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN
    6545 France Ave S Ste 350, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Ruebeck. He and his staff have been exceptional through a double mastectomy and reconstruction. Nikki (rn) answered my many questions and I always felt well cared, and as if I was their only patient.
    Photo: Dr. David Ruebeck, MD
    About Dr. David Ruebeck, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578670956
    Education & Certifications

    • Davies Med Center
    • Blodgett Mem Med Center
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
