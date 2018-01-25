Overview of Dr. David Rust, MD

Dr. David Rust, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Rust works at St. Luke's in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.