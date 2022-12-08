Overview

Dr. David Sabol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sabol works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Indigestion and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.