Dr. David Sabol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sabol, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sabol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sabol works at
Locations
-
1
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
Ohio Gastroenterology Group815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5570
-
3
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
4
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
5
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabol?
Dr. Sabol was very professional and caring. He explained the procedure and was there when I woke up to provide the results of my procedure. He made me feel comfortable. His staff was very thorough and compassionate.
About Dr. David Sabol, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902890569
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabol works at
Dr. Sabol has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Indigestion and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.