Overview of Dr. David Saito, MD

Dr. David Saito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Saito works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Loss of Smell and-or Taste and Anosmia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.