Dr. David Saito, MD
Dr. David Saito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Saito's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Caring and through
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1710015557
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
