Dr. David Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Schmidt, MD
Dr. David Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University Hospital S Tx Med Center
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Sports Medicine Associates21 Spurs Ln Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 699-8326
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana1920 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sports Medicine Assoc San Antno5921 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 822-8326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am blessed to have Dr. Schmidt as my 2 knee replacement hero! He made me feel like family. His skill and bedside manner is a cut above!
About Dr. David Schmidt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1083761779
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmidt speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
