Dr. Seaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Seaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Seaman, MD
Dr. David Seaman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Uniontown Hospital, Washington Health System Greene, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Seaman works at
Dr. Seaman's Office Locations
Mon Health Rheumatology1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1104, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Uniontown Hospital
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience visiting Dr. Seaman and his staff in Erie, PA has been incredibly pleasant. When I was originally referred to him, there was a 4 month waiting period. After being instructed to call back to check for cancellations, I was able to get in for an appointment 3 months earlier than I was initially scheduled. Dr. Seaman is very knowledgeable and thorough. He ordered more extensive testing than any other doctor I’ve ever seen. Some may find that to be a burden, however I appreciate a doctor that’s willing to explore all possible avenues to find the root cause of my symptoms. In the past two weeks, I have messaged his office twice to communicate current symptoms and their severity. On both occasions, I received a prompt response AND was asked to come in to his office for further discussion/testing/observation. This diligence is greatly appreciated, and I would absolutely refer Dr. Seaman to anyone in need of a rheumatologist.
About Dr. David Seaman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1649221532
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- St Thomas Hospital
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaman works at
Dr. Seaman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaman.
