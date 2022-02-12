See All Rheumatologists in Morgantown, WV
Dr. David Seaman, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (54)
Map Pin Small Morgantown, WV
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Seaman, MD

Dr. David Seaman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Uniontown Hospital, Washington Health System Greene, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Seaman works at Mon Health Rheumatology in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seaman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mon Health Rheumatology
    1000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 1104, Morgantown, WV 26505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 598-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garrett Regional Medical Center
  • Mon Health Medical Center
  • Reynolds Memorial Hospital
  • Uniontown Hospital
  • Washington Health System Greene
  • Washington Hospital
  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Feb 12, 2022
My experience visiting Dr. Seaman and his staff in Erie, PA has been incredibly pleasant. When I was originally referred to him, there was a 4 month waiting period. After being instructed to call back to check for cancellations, I was able to get in for an appointment 3 months earlier than I was initially scheduled. Dr. Seaman is very knowledgeable and thorough. He ordered more extensive testing than any other doctor I've ever seen. Some may find that to be a burden, however I appreciate a doctor that's willing to explore all possible avenues to find the root cause of my symptoms. In the past two weeks, I have messaged his office twice to communicate current symptoms and their severity. On both occasions, I received a prompt response AND was asked to come in to his office for further discussion/testing/observation. This diligence is greatly appreciated, and I would absolutely refer Dr. Seaman to anyone in need of a rheumatologist.
MP — Feb 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Seaman, MD
    About Dr. David Seaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649221532
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Thomas Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Medical College - Toledo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seaman works at Mon Health Rheumatology in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Seaman’s profile.

    Dr. Seaman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

