Dr. David Shek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Shek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Anaheim Global Medical Center.
Dr. Shek works at
Locations
-
1
Aloha Medical Group11803 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716 Directions (562) 924-4455
-
2
David Shek M.d. Inc.1401 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 772-9800
- 3 239 N Brea Blvd, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 671-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Allied Pacific IPA
- Anthem Blue Cross
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Regal Medical Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shek?
About Dr. David Shek, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1346289915
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Med- Texas Children & Ben Taub Hosp|Nyu-Bellevue Med Ctr., Ny|Tang Shuu Kin Hospital
- Elizabeth Queen Mary Hosp|Queen Elizabeth Hospital|Queen Mary Hospital
- Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shek works at
Dr. Shek speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.