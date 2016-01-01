Overview

Dr. David Shek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Anaheim Global Medical Center.



Dr. Shek works at Aloha Medical Group in Hawaiian Gardens, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.