Overview of Dr. David Sheldon, DPM

Dr. David Sheldon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Sheldon works at David P. Sheldon in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Frankfort, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.