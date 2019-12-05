Dr. David Siegel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Siegel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Siegel, DO
Dr. David Siegel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
-
1
Oakland Imaging Diagnostic Center27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 101, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 544-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Dr. Siegel took very good care of my Mother who had extensive surgery performed for removal of a tumor. He is very thorough and trustworthy. He explained the procedure and took very special care of my Mom. He will sit down with you and answer all your questions and is not in a hurry. He has a wonderful bedside manner and we are very thankful for the wonderful care she received. I would highly recommend him. I am also a nurse, so I have dealt with many surgeons and he was amazing!
About Dr. David Siegel, DO
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1609864966
Education & Certifications
- Oakland General Hospital
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.