Overview of Dr. David Siegel, DO

Dr. David Siegel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.



Dr. Siegel works at Oakland Imaging Diagnostic Center in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.