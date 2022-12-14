Overview

Dr. David Silvers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Silvers works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.