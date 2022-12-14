Dr. David Silvers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Silvers, MD
Dr. David Silvers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Metropolitan gastroenterology associates4224 Houma Blvd Ste 400, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-8020
Metropolitan gastroenterology associates4228 Houma Blvd Ste 120, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-6701
- 3 3333 Kingman St Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The service that I received from Dr. Silvers was excellent. He explained everything in a very clear manner. He is kind and friendly. Dr. Silvers is a wonderful doctor, he is very understanding and listen to your concerns. He has been a terrific doctor since I met him a long time ago and I really appreciate what he has done for me. Thank you Dr. Silvers! You have been an incredible doctor! I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas!
About Dr. David Silvers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316052087
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosp|Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
