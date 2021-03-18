Dr. David Slamowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slamowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Slamowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Slamowitz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Brigham Womens Hosp
The Sleepwell Center5650 Dtc Pkwy Ste 150, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 200-4884
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Slamowitz practice, The Sleepwell center, is excellent! I am a retired RN and was very impressed with the office environment, the compassionate, courteous and professional staff. Seeing bad reviews is always cause for concern however they could not have been truthful observations, the office was spotless, the staff was efficient, attentive and so polite. Dr Slamowitz did not hurry, not only answered but explained in detail any questions I had. His respiratory therapist was knowledgeable, very helpful and accommodating for any issues I had with equipment. The billing staff was easy to work with and also addressed my concerns. I would highly recommend this practice. The office was also peaceful and quiet in the wait room.
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1780655878
- Harvard Brigham Womens Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
Dr. Slamowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slamowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slamowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Slamowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slamowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slamowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slamowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.