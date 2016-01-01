Dr. David Smack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Smack, MD
Overview
Dr. David Smack, MD is a Dermatologist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Locations
Talbot Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery PA5 Caulk Ln Ste 2, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-9890
- 2 501 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-9890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Smack, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smack has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.