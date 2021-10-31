Dr. David Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Steiner, MD
Dr. David Steiner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Steiner's Office Locations
Aiken Psychiatric and Psychotherapy Associates PA33 Varden Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 642-3801
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have bipolar disorder type 2 and have seen Dr. Steiner for 7 years. I was incorrectly diagnosed for 20 years by other physicians and, quite frankly, Dr. Steiner saved my life by correctly diagnosing my disorder and working to find the correct combination of medications to manage it. He has always been kind, thoughtful, and personable with me. I believe that his post-doctoral work in psychopharmacology has a lot to do with how effective his treatment has been.
About Dr. David Steiner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972508802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
