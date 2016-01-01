Dr. David Sung, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sung, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Sung, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laveen, AZ.
Locations
Aspen Dental5911 W Baseline Rd Ste B100, Laveen, AZ 85339 Directions (928) 202-3583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Sung, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1336453166
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1893 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.