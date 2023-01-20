Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Sussman, DO
Overview of Dr. David Sussman, DO
Dr. David Sussman, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
New Jersey Urology, LLC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste A1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
New Jersey Urology, LLC2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Susanna as my Urologist for many years has always been very attentive in every regard
Education & Certifications
- KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
- Kennedy Meml Hosp-UMDNJ
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Urological Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Dr. Sussman accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sussman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.