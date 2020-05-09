Dr. David Terris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Terris, MD
Overview of Dr. David Terris, MD
Dr. David Terris, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Terris' Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Terris is simply amazing. He made me feel at ease from the first time I met him. He is so kind, caring, and compassionate, in addition to being an excellent surgeon. He explained the parathyroid surgery and answered all my questions. He called me the night of my surgery to check on me and talk to me about what had gone on during my surgery. I needed him a few times during my recovery and he responded personally to my text messages within 15 minutes. He even called me with the biopsy results. He is truly an amazing person. I would highly recommend him and his team for any issues with your parathyroid. You will not be disappointed. Wonderful experience.
About Dr. David Terris, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
Dr. Terris has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
