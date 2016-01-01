Dr. David Tian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Tian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Tian's Office Locations
PHI of Newnan795 Poplar Rd Ste 400, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 716-0051
Cardiac Disease Specialists PC1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-0051
Johns Hopkins Hospital1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080
Johns Hopkins Hospital1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080
Piedmont Heart of Fayette1267 Sigman Rd, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. David Tian, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tian has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Endocarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.