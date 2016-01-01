Overview of Dr. David Tian, MD

Dr. David Tian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Tian works at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Endocarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.