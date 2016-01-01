Dr. David Tirschwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirschwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tirschwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Tirschwell, MD
Dr. David Tirschwell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Tirschwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tirschwell's Office Locations
-
1
Ninth & Jefferson Building916 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tirschwell?
About Dr. David Tirschwell, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851471858
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tirschwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tirschwell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tirschwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tirschwell works at
Dr. Tirschwell has seen patients for Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tirschwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tirschwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirschwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirschwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirschwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.