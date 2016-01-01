Overview of Dr. David Tirschwell, MD

Dr. David Tirschwell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Tirschwell works at Stroke Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.