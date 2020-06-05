Dr. David Tom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Tom, MD
Overview of Dr. David Tom, MD
Dr. David Tom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Tom works at
Dr. Tom's Office Locations
1
New England Retina Associates2200 Whitney Ave Ste 300, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-2020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
New England Retina Associates162 Kings Hwy N Ste 1, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 222-7474
3
New England Retina1445 E Putnam Ave Ste 11, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 Directions (203) 698-8880
4
New England Retina999 Silver Ln Ste 2D, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 445-9320
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most pleasant experience with Dr Tom. Outstanding diagnostician and follow up treatment. Office staff as well, 5 stars.
About Dr. David Tom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1437184298
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tom has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tom.
