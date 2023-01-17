Overview

Dr. David Truong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Truong works at David Truong, M.D. in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Indigestion and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.