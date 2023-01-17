Dr. David Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Truong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Truong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Truong works at
Locations
-
1
David Truong, M.D.10900 Warner Ave Ste 201, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 274-9969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?
I have acid reflux but do not know exactly what causes the problem. After the first visit with Dr David Truong, his office set up the endoscopy appointment for me quickly with a very clear prepration instruction, After the endoscopy was performed, Dr. Truong informed me right away the reason of my reflux together with his report. Dr even directly called my family doctor to discuss the best treatment plan for me as soon as possible, Dr. David Truong personally called me to tell me what would be the next steps. I feel that Dr. David Truong is a very caring and compassionate doctor who spends his precious time to explain my sickness and finds way to speed up the time for me to have the medical treatment as fast as it could by using his professional medical knowledge.
About Dr. David Truong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1528090818
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Indigestion and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks French and Vietnamese.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.