Overview

Dr. David Turney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Turney works at Texas Health Family Care in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.