Overview of Dr. David Vallance, MD

Dr. David Vallance, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Vallance works at DAVID VALLANCE MD in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.