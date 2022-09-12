Dr. David Vallance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- MI
- Ann Arbor
- Dr. David Vallance, MD
Dr. David Vallance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Vallance, MD
Dr. David Vallance, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Vallance works at
Dr. Vallance's Office Locations
-
1
David K Vallance MD PC3055 Plymouth Rd Ste 102, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 623-0100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Herpetiformis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Felty's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Scleroderma
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallance?
I have recommended Dr. Vallance to quite a few people that are struggling with health issues and after going to multiple doctors are still struggling with little to no change in health. For me personally, I have been attending Dr. Vallance for over 23 years due to my failing immune system which was caused by Lyme’s disease. After seeing multiple doctors/specialists, and gradually getting worse due to being misdiagnosed by 9 other doctors, Dr. Vallance was able to help me gradually get back to health. He listened to me, working with the symptoms I was dealing with and took me seriously. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Vallance, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285618231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University MI
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallance accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallance works at
Dr. Vallance has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.