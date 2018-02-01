Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Vaughn, MD
Overview of Dr. David Vaughn, MD
Dr. David Vaughn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Upmc Lititz.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations
Vascular Center of Lancaster PC2101 Embassy Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 735-7410
Surgical Specialists of Lancaster-upmc - Highlands Drive Lititz1575 Highlands Dr Ste 200, Lititz, PA 17543 Directions (717) 735-7410
Pinnaclehealth Spine Bone and Joint Center1251 E Main St Ste 3, Annville, PA 17003 Directions (717) 735-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon!!! Incision looks fantastic. Scheduled me for surgery very quickly. I will definitely recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. David Vaughn, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1639339542
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
