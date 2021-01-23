Overview of Dr. David Vaughn, MD

Dr. David Vaughn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughn works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.