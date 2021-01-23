See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Vaughn, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Vaughn, MD

Dr. David Vaughn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Vaughn works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 789-7366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer

Testicular Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Skin Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Esophageal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphosarcoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Penile Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Reticulosarcoma
Sezary's Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2021
    My first appointment with Dr. Vaughn was yesterday for a complicated aggressive prostate cancer, which has spread outside the capsule. Dr. Vaughn was extremely caring and spent over an hour with me explaining my options. He carefully listened to my questions and spoke to me in terms that I understood. Being connected with Penn for close to 40 years, I’ve been able to maneuver myself to the top docs in each department that I needed. All of my doctors and close Penn doctor family friends couldn’t speak highly enough about Dr. Vaughn. They all told me that they themselves would use Dr. Vaughn in a similar situation. He’s smart, thorough, meticulous and caring. If other doctors choose to see Dr. Vaughn, as patients, then he’s the one for you also. (in my opinion).
    steven roemer — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. David Vaughn, MD

    Medical Oncology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1841233152
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vaughn’s profile.

    Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Testicular Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

