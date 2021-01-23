Dr. David Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Vaughn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
My first appointment with Dr. Vaughn was yesterday for a complicated aggressive prostate cancer, which has spread outside the capsule. Dr. Vaughn was extremely caring and spent over an hour with me explaining my options. He carefully listened to my questions and spoke to me in terms that I understood. Being connected with Penn for close to 40 years, I’ve been able to maneuver myself to the top docs in each department that I needed. All of my doctors and close Penn doctor family friends couldn’t speak highly enough about Dr. Vaughn. They all told me that they themselves would use Dr. Vaughn in a similar situation. He’s smart, thorough, meticulous and caring. If other doctors choose to see Dr. Vaughn, as patients, then he’s the one for you also. (in my opinion).
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841233152
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
