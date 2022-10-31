Dr. David Verdier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Verdier, MD
Overview of Dr. David Verdier, MD
Dr. David Verdier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Verdier works at
Dr. Verdier's Office Locations
Verdier Eye Center PLC1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Verdier as a result of a referral, and it couldn't have gone any better. Dr. Phelps did my initial exam, followed up by Dr. Verdier with a review and follow up. Their office is very organized, well run, and everyone (to a person) was very pleasant, knowledgeable, and thoughtful... am so thankful and blessed to have such an excellent and quality facility in our area.
About Dr. David Verdier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1588637433
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of South Carolina
- Ophthalmology
