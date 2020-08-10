Dr. David Wallace, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wallace, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Wallace, DO
Dr. David Wallace, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
1
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 363-9090
2
Houston Methodist6243 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 230, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 363-9090
3
OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 633-4940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallace is a doctor who really cares. He listens and answers or finds an answer that applies to you! I am totally satisfied!
About Dr. David Wallace, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437349479
Education & Certifications
- UHHS South Pointe Hospital
- UHHS South Pointe Hospital
- Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
