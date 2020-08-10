Overview of Dr. David Wallace, DO

Dr. David Wallace, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX and Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.