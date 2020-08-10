See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. David Wallace, DO

Sports Medicine
3.7 (10)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Wallace, DO

Dr. David Wallace, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.

Dr. Wallace works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX and Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-9090
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    6243 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 230, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-9090
  3. 3
    OakBend Medical Group Bone & Joint Clinic
    22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Richmond, TX 77469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 633-4940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2020
    Dr. Wallace is a doctor who really cares. He listens and answers or finds an answer that applies to you! I am totally satisfied!
    Carolyn Brady — Aug 10, 2020
    About Dr. David Wallace, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1437349479
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UHHS South Pointe Hospital
    Residency
    • UHHS South Pointe Hospital
    Internship
    • Uhhs Richmond Heights Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
    • Oakbend Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Wallace, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

