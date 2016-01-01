Overview of Dr. David Wang, MD

Dr. David Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami Med School and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Wang works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER EL PASO in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.