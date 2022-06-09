Dr. David Weintritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weintritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Weintritt, MD
Dr. David Weintritt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Weintritt's Office Locations
National Breast Center277 S Washington St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (571) 366-5792
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot thank you enough to Dr Weintritt. He made my journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer a lot easier. Being a physician, I knew the risks involved with the treatments but he reassured me and he was always kind and caring in his ways. I will forever be grateful to him and the team of plastic surgeons. Today, I am cancer free and my recovery has been amazing. Thank you for being a great doctor. You are a gift to society.
About Dr. David Weintritt, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275509382
Education & Certifications
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- University of Florida
- General Surgery
