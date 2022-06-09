See All General Surgeons in Alexandria, VA
Dr. David Weintritt, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (28)
Map Pin Small Alexandria, VA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Weintritt, MD

Dr. David Weintritt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Weintritt works at Virginia Cancer Specialists - Old Town Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weintritt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    National Breast Center
    277 S Washington St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 366-5792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I cannot thank you enough to Dr Weintritt. He made my journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer a lot easier. Being a physician, I knew the risks involved with the treatments but he reassured me and he was always kind and caring in his ways. I will forever be grateful to him and the team of plastic surgeons. Today, I am cancer free and my recovery has been amazing. Thank you for being a great doctor. You are a gift to society.
    Catherine S — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Weintritt, MD
    About Dr. David Weintritt, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275509382
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Weintritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weintritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weintritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weintritt works at Virginia Cancer Specialists - Old Town Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Weintritt’s profile.

    Dr. Weintritt has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

