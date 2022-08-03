Dr. Wells-Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Wells-Roth, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wells-Roth, MD
Dr. David Wells-Roth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Wells-Roth works at
Dr. Wells-Roth's Office Locations
Frank Ciminello Medical PC113 W Essex St Ste 204, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (732) 377-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor. I tell everyone that I know to come Premier Brain & Spine.
About Dr. David Wells-Roth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1366576845
Education & Certifications
- Cornerll University
- New York Weill Cornell Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells-Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells-Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells-Roth has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc Surgery and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells-Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells-Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells-Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells-Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells-Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.