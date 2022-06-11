See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. David Wilson, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Wilson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Wilson works at CARDIOVASCULAR GRP in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville
    755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-0399
  2. 2
    CardioVascular Group - Johns Creek
    4365 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 450, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 495-2442
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2022
    I have had a great experiences with Dr Wilson over the past five years. He has performed a couple of life changing procedures for me and worked closely with my oncologist at a critical time. He is the most down to earth doctor and one of the most highly skilled ones I have had. He answers all my questions and never seems rushed. I spent one night in the hospital after a procedure. The nursing staff sang his praises. One nurse said he was always trying new things. He wanted what was best for his patients AND the nursing staff. As a native Atlantan, I am so glad this Indiana native son and great doctor came South and stayed!!
    Alan G — Jun 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Wilson, MD
    About Dr. David Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265428445
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Hosp-Harbor UCLA MC
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ucla Med Center
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
