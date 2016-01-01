Overview of Dr. David Wormuth, MD

Dr. David Wormuth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Wormuth works at Crouse Health in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.