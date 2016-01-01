Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Xu, MD
Overview of Dr. David Xu, MD
Dr. David Xu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Xu works at
Dr. Xu's Office Locations
-
1
Select Specialty Hosp-columbus410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 366-3444
- 2 7200 Cambridge St Ste 9B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
-
3
Veterans Administration Hospital543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xu?
About Dr. David Xu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1942564695
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.