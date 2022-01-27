Overview of Dr. David Zaret, MD

Dr. David Zaret, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zaret works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Garden City, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.