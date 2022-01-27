Dr. David Zaret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Zaret, MD
Overview of Dr. David Zaret, MD
Dr. David Zaret, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Zaret's Office Locations
1
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
3
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
4
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
5
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
6
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
7
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaret?
This guy is pure gold. I have been to several orthopedists to try and diagnose my ankle issues. For eleven years I got no answers. In ONE week Dr Zaret figured out what was going on and set me up with a clear path for treatment. You can't ask for better. He actually listened to me and explained everything patiently and thoroughly. The office is very professional and I had to wait less than a half an hour total over the course of 3 visits including one for a cat scan. I was extremely impressed and wish I had found this practice years ago. Don't waste your time going anywhere else.
About Dr. David Zaret, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184611188
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital/Institute For Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
- Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery
