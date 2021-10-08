Dr. D Zebley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zebley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Zebley, MD
Overview
Dr. D Zebley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Zebley works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1235 Old York Rd Ste G20, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
2
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 309, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zebley?
Dr Zebley is a great physician. He patiently explained everything to expect with my surgery. He told what would happen from the time I walked into pre op until I went home. He promptly returns calls and he never makes me feel hurried. His staff is also great, they are efficient and caring. I would definitely recommend Dr Zebley
About Dr. D Zebley, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1780689232
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zebley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zebley accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zebley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zebley works at
Dr. Zebley has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zebley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zebley speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zebley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zebley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zebley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zebley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.