Dr. David Zelouf, MD
Dr. David Zelouf, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center4 Industrial Blvd Ste 100, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Z was great! I severely crushed my finger. It was basically dead. I was flown to Jefferson in center city Philadelphia from Paoli Hospital. His emergency team took great care of me and saved my finger. Thanks
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Tufts Medical Center
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Zelouf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelouf has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelouf.
