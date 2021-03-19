See All Hand Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Zelouf, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. David Zelouf, MD

Dr. David Zelouf, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Zelouf works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zelouf's Office Locations

  1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    4 Industrial Blvd Ste 100, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Dr. Z was great! I severely crushed my finger. It was basically dead. I was flown to Jefferson in center city Philadelphia from Paoli Hospital. His emergency team took great care of me and saved my finger. Thanks
    Robin Fegley — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. David Zelouf, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528095114
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Medical Center
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

