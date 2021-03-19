Overview of Dr. David Zelouf, MD

Dr. David Zelouf, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Zelouf works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.