Overview

Dr. David Zink, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Zink works at Shmg Diabetes and Endocrinology - Holland in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.