Dr. David Zink, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Zink, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Shmg Diabetes and Endocrinology - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd Fl 2, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 494-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386690162
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak (GME)
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
Dr. Zink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zink has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Zink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.