Dr. Davide Iacobelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Davide Iacobelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Iacobelli works at
Locations
-
1
Drs. Iacobelli & Digregorio PC16510 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-7200
-
2
Dermatopathology Laboratory of Central States16540 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Iacobelli removed some moles from my face years ago. I have no scars. He was professional, friendly and caring. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Davide Iacobelli, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1992783872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Dermatology
