Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawei Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawei Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates310 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Frederick Endoscopy Center7115 Guilford Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday6:45am - 4:30pmTuesday6:45am - 4:30pmWednesday6:45am - 4:30pmThursday6:45am - 4:30pmFriday6:45am - 4:30pm
Frederick Gastroenterology Associates3430 Worthington Blvd Ste 206, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yang is incredibly personable and knowledgeable as well.
About Dr. Dawei Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1922087477
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
