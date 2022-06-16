See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Biloxi, MS
Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.

Dr. Hansen works at Dermatology Specialists Of Mississippi in Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists Of Mississippi
    2550 Pass Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 207-2817
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Keloid Scar
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Shingles
Keloid Scar

Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 16, 2022
    It's always scary when you begin a new relationship with a physician. Moving to the Coast, Dr. Hansen was highly recommended by new friends. As it was my first visit, I needed the "mole patrol" - always a bit embarrassing to have a doctor examine every inch of your skin. She quickly removed a wart. Told me what we'd be keeping an eye on. Offered lots of advice. Just very relaxing and friendly visit. Her assistant was wonderful, too. The whole office staff was so welcoming, friendly and comforting.
    Love my NEW Dermatologist Dr. Hansen — Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD
    About Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558323964
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Physicians
    Residency
    • USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
