Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.
Dr. Hansen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists Of Mississippi2550 Pass Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (228) 207-2817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
It's always scary when you begin a new relationship with a physician. Moving to the Coast, Dr. Hansen was highly recommended by new friends. As it was my first visit, I needed the "mole patrol" - always a bit embarrassing to have a doctor examine every inch of your skin. She quickly removed a wart. Told me what we'd be keeping an eye on. Offered lots of advice. Just very relaxing and friendly visit. Her assistant was wonderful, too. The whole office staff was so welcoming, friendly and comforting.
About Dr. Dawn Hansen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558323964
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- USAF Medical Center, Keesler AFB
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.