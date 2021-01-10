See All General Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Newark, DE
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD

Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Leonard works at Breast Surgeons At HFGCC in Newark, DE with other offices in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Leonard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Surgeons At HFGCC
    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1500, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-4343
  2. 2
    Neuroscience - Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
    18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 300, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 260-3292
  3. 3
    Christianacare
    4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-4343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leonard?

    Jan 10, 2021
    Dr. Leonard had left a special place in my heard for ever . She was by my side minutes after my diagnosis in 2006 in Frederick Md. I have to say it is very hard to find a doctor who has a full circle of qualities like Dr. Leonard . Delaware is VERY LUCKY to have this amazing doctor. Due to the commute from Frederick , MD. I had to moved to another specialist . She has gone above and beyond as my breast specialist . I will miss her dearly and never ever will forget her genuine care and concern . ?? Debra Reedy
    Debra Reedy — Jan 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leonard to family and friends

    Dr. Leonard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leonard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD.

    About Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063490167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.