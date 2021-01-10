Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD
Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
-
1
Breast Surgeons At HFGCC4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1500, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4343
-
2
Neuroscience - Medstar Montgomery Medical Center18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 300, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 260-3292
-
3
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 623-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonard?
Dr. Leonard had left a special place in my heard for ever . She was by my side minutes after my diagnosis in 2006 in Frederick Md. I have to say it is very hard to find a doctor who has a full circle of qualities like Dr. Leonard . Delaware is VERY LUCKY to have this amazing doctor. Due to the commute from Frederick , MD. I had to moved to another specialist . She has gone above and beyond as my breast specialist . I will miss her dearly and never ever will forget her genuine care and concern . ?? Debra Reedy
About Dr. Dawn Leonard, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1063490167
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.