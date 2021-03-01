Overview of Dr. Dawn Mudge, MD

Dr. Dawn Mudge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mudge works at SVMC Primecare Monterey in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.