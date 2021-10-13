Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarzella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD
Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Scarzella's Office Locations
Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado MD1725 N University Dr Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 692-6564Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 2:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable easy to speak to gets issues resolved with a workable solution
About Dr. Dawn Scarzella, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarzella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarzella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarzella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarzella has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scarzella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarzella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarzella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarzella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarzella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.