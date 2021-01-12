See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Stanley works at UC Health Lone Tree Health Center in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UC Health Lone Tree Health Center
    9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0071
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    UCHealth at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
    13001 E 17th Pl, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 372-0981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124079884
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

