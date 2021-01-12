Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Stanley works at
Locations
UC Health Lone Tree Health Center9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UCHealth at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus13001 E 17th Pl, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 372-0981
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dawn was great. Always worked at getting me the best fit for my device.
About Dr. Dawn Stanley, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1124079884
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
