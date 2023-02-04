Dr. Dax Varkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dax Varkey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Varkey's Office Locations
Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists1130 N Church St Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 375-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care of Dr. Varkey for about a year for a unique shoulder problem. He has been absolutely amazing — knowledgeable, kind and someone who truly listens to their patients’ needs! I’m most appreciative — the office has also been super accommodating and kind.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varkey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varkey has seen patients for Joint Pain and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Varkey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.