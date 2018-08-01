Overview

Dr. Dayaker Mallipeddi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.



Dr. Mallipeddi works at Mid South Gastro Assocs PC in Columbia, TN with other offices in Fayetteville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.