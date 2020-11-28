Dr. Dean Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Chou, MD
Dr. Dean Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chou performed two operations in 2011. He removed osteophytes located on my cervical vertebrae in June 2011 and performed a lamenectomy covering L2 to L5 to clean out A severe spinal stenosis condition. It is now late 2020. I am 75, ride my road bike and hike most every day as well as stretch. His work completely turned my life around as I was barely able to walk a block due to stiffness and pain. I cannot recommend Dr. Chou more highly.
- Neurosurgery
- English
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
