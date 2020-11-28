Overview of Dr. Dean Chou, MD

Dr. Dean Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Chou works at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.