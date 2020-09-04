Dr. Dean Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Le, MD
Overview of Dr. Dean Le, MD
Dr. Dean Le, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Kiet Loc. Apc24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 150, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le is very understanding physician. He took the time to listen to my issue and personally gave me several memory test. He ordered further exams and when HE received the results of the exams, HE called me to discuss them. This is the kind of physician everyone wants and needs. Thank you, Dr. Le, for you interest in my problem and for the time you took to care for me.
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982627089
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks French.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.