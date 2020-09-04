Overview of Dr. Dean Le, MD

Dr. Dean Le, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Saddleback Valley Neuroscience in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.