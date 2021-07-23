Dr. Dean Pahr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Dean Pahr, DO
Dr. Dean Pahr, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Pahr works at
Dr. Pahr's Office Locations
Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management Mentor9485 Mentor Ave Ste 103, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5799
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pahr is wonderful. I have been going to him for a long time. He is very concerned about my pain and comes up with treatment plans to help me. His staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Dean Pahr, DO
- Anesthesiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pahr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pahr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Pahr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pahr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pahr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pahr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.