Overview of Dr. Dean Stephens, MD

Dr. Dean Stephens, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Stephens works at Coastal Rheumatology Associates in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.